Springfield Shawnee posted a narrow 43-42 win over London on February 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
London started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Springfield Shawnee at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Raiders took a 29-25 lead over the Braves heading to the intermission locker room.
London jumped a meager margin over Springfield Shawnee as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The final quarter was decisive for the Braves, as they climbed out of a hole with a 43-42 scoring margin.
The last time London and Springfield Shawnee played in a 69-63 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 27, London faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder . For a full recap, click here. Springfield Shawnee took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on January 27 at Springfield Shawnee High School. Click here for a recap.
