Plain City Jonathan Alder collected a solid win over Springfield Shawnee in a 51-40 verdict on February 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Shawnee, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Plain City Jonathan Alder through the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Plain City Jonathan Alder enjoyed a close margin over Springfield Shawnee with a 32-30 lead heading to the final quarter.
The Pioneers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-10 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off with February 12, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 4, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Riverside Stebbins . For a full recap, click here. Plain City Jonathan Alder took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on February 3 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.