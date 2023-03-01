Springfield Catholic Central can't hang with Russia Mar 1, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Catholic Central 70-58 at Russia High on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Russia opened with a 12-11 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.The Raiders opened a narrow 32-27 gap over the Irish at the intermission.Russia jumped to a 45-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with a 25-20 margin in the closing period.In recent action on Feb. 24, Russia faced off against Botkins . For a full recap, click here. Springfield Catholic Central took on Cedarville on Feb. 25 at Cedarville High School. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Russia High School Springfield Catholic Central High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems The Economy Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event