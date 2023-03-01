Spencerville squeaks past Findlay Liberty-Benton in tight tilt Mar 1, 2023 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tight-knit tilt turned in Spencerville's direction just enough to squeeze past Findlay Liberty-Benton 44-39 in Ohio boys basketball on March 1.Spencerville drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Findlay Liberty-Benton after the first quarter.The Bearcats fought to a 21-14 half margin at the Eagles' expense.Findlay Liberty-Benton clawed to within 36-33 through the third quarter.There was no room for doubt as the Bearcats added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.In recent action on Feb. 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Carey . For a full recap, click here. Spencerville took on Columbus Grove on Feb. 24 at Spencerville High School. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Findlay Liberty-benton High School Spencerville High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy Technical Terminology School Systems Trade Zoology Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event