South Point rides the rough off Seaman North Adams Mar 8, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Point put together a victorious gameplan to stop Seaman North Adams 57-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 8.The last time Seaman North Adams and South Point played in a 59-43 game on Jan. 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.In recent action on March 1, South Point faced off against Proctorville Fairland . Click here for a recap. Seaman North Adams took on Lucasville Valley on Feb. 28 at Seaman North Adams High School. For more, click here.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Point High School Seaman North Adams High School Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event