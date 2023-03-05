South Point delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chillicothe Zane Trace Mar 5, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win South Point chalked up in tripping Chillicothe Zane Trace 64-57 at South Point High on March 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Chillicothe Zane Trace authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over South Point at the end of the first quarter.Had this been a prize fight, the Pioneers would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 25-22 lead on the Pointers.South Point broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-33 lead over Chillicothe Zane Trace.The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pointers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-24 fourth quarter, too.In recent action on Feb. 25, South Point faced off against Portsmouth . For a full recap, click here. Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Wheelersburg on Feb. 28 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Point High School Chillicothe Zane Trace High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Games And Toys Trending 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival headlines statewide events Martin "Marty" Moritz One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund March 4: Ohio high school boys basketball tournament roundup Ashland County woman convicted of animal cruelty sentenced to jail, but time won't start until Aug. Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event