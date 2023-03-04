Rossford rains down on Toledo Central Catholic Mar 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rossford tipped and eventually toppled Toledo Central Catholic 48-34 in Ohio boys basketball on March 4.Rossford drew first blood by forging a 12-2 margin over Toledo Central Catholic after the first quarter.The Fighting Irish tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-14 at the intermission.Rossford darted to a 24-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Bulldogs held on with a 24-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Rossford squared off with March 3, 2021 at Rossford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Rossford faced off against Maumee . For more, click here. Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo Rogers on Feb. 24 at Toledo Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rossford High School Toledo Central Catholic High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event