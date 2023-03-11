Rocky River Lutheran West dances past Van Wert Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Rocky River Lutheran West prevailed over Van Wert 53-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 11.Rocky River Lutheran West darted in front of Van Wert 15-8 to begin the second quarter.The Longhorns fought to a 29-10 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Van Wert got within 44-37.The Longhorns hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 9-0 advantage in the frame.Recently on March 4, Van Wert squared off with Defiance in a basketball game.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Van Wert High School Rocky River Lutheran West High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event