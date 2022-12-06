Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Richwood North Union prevailed over Delaware Buckeye Valley 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 6.
Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Delaware Buckeye Valley after the first quarter.
The Barons showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-22 half margin.
Richwood North Union moved to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-9 fourth quarter, too.
