Richmond Heights mauls Convoy Crestview in strong effort

Richmond Heights' river of points eventually washed away Convoy Crestview in a 70-26 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 19.

Richmond Heights drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Convoy Crestview after the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 31-22 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Richmond Heights thundered to a 60-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 10-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on March 10, Richmond Heights faced off against Dalton and Convoy Crestview took on Maria Stein Marion Local on March 10 at Convoy Crestview High School.