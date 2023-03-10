Richmond Heights dominates Dalton Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richmond Heights controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-48 win against Dalton in Ohio boys basketball on March 10.Richmond Heights opened with a 24-12 advantage over Dalton through the first quarter.The Spartans opened a modest 37-23 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.Richmond Heights struck to a 58-31 lead heading into the final quarter.The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-17 fourth quarter, too.In recent action on March 3, Richmond Heights faced off against Mogadore and Dalton took on Warren John F. Kennedy on March 3 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richmond Heights High School Dalton High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Journalism Zootechnics Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Mansfield Police seek public's help to ID killer in shooting at M&S Drive-Thru Ontario planning commission approves Culver’s restaurant proposal Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Event Announcements Mar 11 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11 SOARING with Help, Hope and Healing Mansfield Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $40.00 Mar 11 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 See more / Submit an event