A sigh of relief filled the air in Lima Central Catholic's locker room after a trying 48-44 test with Findlay Liberty-Benton on February 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Findlay Liberty-Benton authored a promising start, taking a 11-8 advantage over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.
The Thunderbirds kept a 17-15 half margin at the Eagles' expense.
Findlay Liberty-Benton moved ahead of Lima Central Catholic 32-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The Thunderbirds rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Eagles 18-12 in the last stanza for the victory.
