A sigh of relief filled the air in Lima Central Catholic's locker room after a trying 48-44 test with Findlay Liberty-Benton on February 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Findlay Liberty-Benton authored a promising start, taking a 11-8 advantage over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

