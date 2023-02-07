Rayland Buckeye Local built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-50 win over Richmond Edison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Rayland Buckeye Local opened with a 17-14 advantage over Richmond Edison through the first quarter.

