Rayland Buckeye Local built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-50 win over Richmond Edison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 7.
Rayland Buckeye Local opened with a 17-14 advantage over Richmond Edison through the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 36-24 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Rayland Buckeye Local steamrolled to a 55-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Wildcats 17-13 in the final quarter.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.