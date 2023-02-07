A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Piketon nabbed it to nudge past Chillicothe Huntington 75-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 7.
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Piketon nabbed it to nudge past Chillicothe Huntington 75-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 7.
The first quarter gave Piketon a 25-23 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.
The Huntsmen came from behind to grab the advantage 37-36 at intermission over the Redstreaks.
Piketon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-52 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.
The Redstreaks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-15 stretch over the fourth quarter.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
