Pickerington Central's convoy passes Hilliard Bradley Mar 4, 2023

Pickerington Central put together a victorious gameplan to stop Hilliard Bradley 55-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 4.

Pickerington Central drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Hilliard Bradley after the first quarter.

The Jaguars came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at half over the Tigers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pickerington Central and Hilliard Bradley locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 24-12 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Pickerington Central squared off with March 6, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Marysville . For results, click here. Pickerington Central took on Galloway Westland on Feb. 24 at Pickerington High School Central. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.