Perry chalks up convincing victory over Atwater Waterloo Waterloo Feb 28, 2023

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Perry broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-42 explosion on Atwater Waterloo on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Perry a 16-10 lead over Atwater Waterloo.

The Pirates opened a narrow 29-19 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Perry roared to a 56-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 16-10 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Perry faced off against East Palestine . Click here for a recap. Atwater Waterloo took on Columbiana Crestview on Feb. 21 at Atwater Waterloo High School. For a full recap, click here.