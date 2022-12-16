Ironton didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Raceland-Worthington 65-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16.
Ironton drew first blood by forging a 22-11 margin over Raceland-Worthington after the first quarter.
The Fighting Tigers registered a 33-22 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Ironton jumped to a 48-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Fighting Tigers and the Rams locked in a 55-55 stalemate.
Ironton hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 10-5 advantage in the frame.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.