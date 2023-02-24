Ottoville notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Continental 50-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
Continental authored a promising start, taking a 10-9 advantage over Ottoville at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-16 advantage over the Big Green at the half.
Ottoville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-35 lead over Continental.
The Pirates outpointed the Big Green 5-2 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
