Ottoville survives close clash with Kalida Feb 28, 2023

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Ottoville chalked up in tripping Kalida 38-34 at Kalida High on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ottoville and Kalida settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

The Big Green registered a 23-21 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Ottoville jumped to a 30-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Big Green added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Ottoville and Kalida played in a 49-47 game on Jan. 28, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Kalida faced off against Delphos Jefferson . For a full recap, click here. Ottoville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Feb. 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.