Oregon Cardinal Stritch nets nifty victory over Huron Mar 4, 2023

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Oregon Cardinal Stritch nipped Huron 56-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Huron after the first quarter.

The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 27-24 at the half.

Huron bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 41-40.

The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-11 points differential.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Milan Edison. Huron took on Northwood on Feb. 24 at Huron High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.