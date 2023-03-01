Oregon Cardinal Stritch edges Castalia Margaretta in tough test Mar 1, 2023 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oregon Cardinal Stritch poked just enough holes in Castalia Margaretta's defense to garner a taut, 53-50 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Oregon Cardinal Stritch opened with a 22-11 advantage over Castalia Margaretta through the first quarter.The Polar Bears showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-28.Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Castalia Margaretta locked in a 41-41 stalemate.The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.In recent action on Feb. 24, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Milan Edison . For more, click here. Castalia Margaretta took on Oak Harbor on Feb. 17 at Castalia Margaretta High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Castalia Margaretta High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Zoology Christianity Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event