One for the ages: Ottawa-Glandorf trips Columbus Africentric in multi-overtime battle Mar 18, 2023

After hitting the water cooler multiple times, Ottawa-Glandorf pulled out a 48-47 victory over Columbus Africentric in extra time in Ohio boys basketball on March 18.

Columbus Africentric authored a promising start, taking a 14-11 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Nubians would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 24-19 lead on the Titans.

Columbus Africentric enjoyed a 34-28 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Titans and the Nubians locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Africentric locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Titans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 1-0 second overtime period, too.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Africentric squared off on March 18, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on March 11, Columbus Africentric faced off against South Point and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Haviland Wayne Trace on March 11 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.