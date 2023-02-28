Not for the faint of heart: Malvern topples Zanesville West Muskingum Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Malvern didn't mind, dispatching Zanesville West Muskingum 69-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 28.Zanesville West Muskingum authored a promising start, taking a 17-10 advantage over Malvern at the end of the first quarter.The Hornets' shooting darted in front for a 34-24 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.Zanesville West Muskingum showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-38 count in the third quarter.Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.In recent action on Feb. 21, Malvern faced off against Richmond Edison . Click here for a recap. Zanesville West Muskingum took on Beverly Fort Frye on Feb. 21 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Malvern High School Zanesville West Muskingum High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event