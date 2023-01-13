Riding a wave of production, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury surfed over Gibsonburg 66-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 13.
Lakeside Marblehead Danbury drew first blood by forging a 14-12 margin over Gibsonburg after the first quarter.
The Lakers registered a 36-24 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.
Lakeside Marblehead Danbury jumped to a 51-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lakers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-10 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Gibsonburg and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off with January 18, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Gibsonburg faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Arcadia on January 7 at Arcadia High School. For a full recap, click here.
