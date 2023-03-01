New Concord John Glenn comes from behind to stop New Philadelphia Mar 1, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After getting off to a slow start, New Concord John Glenn found its fuel late to propel past New Philadelphia in a 64-48 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.New Philadelphia started on steady ground by forging an 18-10 lead over New Concord John Glenn at the end of the first quarter.The Quakers took a 28-26 lead over the Little Muskies heading to the intermission locker room.New Concord John Glenn broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-39 lead over New Philadelphia.The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.In recent action on Feb. 17, New Philadelphia faced off against Dover . For a full recap, click here. New Concord John Glenn took on Steubenville on Feb. 21 at New Concord John Glenn High School. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Philadelphia High School New Concord John Glenn High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Armed Forces Astronautics The Economy Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event