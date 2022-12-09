Springfield Kenton Ridge finally found a way to top Springfield Shawnee 53-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Springfield Kenton Ridge drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Springfield Shawnee after the first quarter.
The Cougars' shooting darted in front for a 26-24 lead over the Braves at the half.
Springfield Shawnee moved ahead of Springfield Kenton Ridge 39-38 to start the fourth quarter.
A 15-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Cougars' defeat of the Braves.
