Cleveland Heights Lutheran East walked the high-wire before edging Ottawa-Glandorf 67-61 in Ohio boys basketball on March 19.Cleveland Heights Lutheran East drew first blood by forging a 9-8 margin over Ottawa-Glandorf after the first quarter.The Falcons opened a tight 30-21 gap over the Titans at the half.Cleveland Heights Lutheran East moved to a 48-37 lead heading into the final quarter.The Titans rallied with a 24-19 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.In recent action on March 11, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Haviland Wayne Trace on March 11 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.