Highlights wouldn't do justice to Continental's thrilling, extra time win over McComb 55-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.
McComb started on steady ground by forging a 14-5 lead over Continental at the end of the first quarter.
Highlights wouldn't do justice to Continental's thrilling, extra time win over McComb 55-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.
McComb started on steady ground by forging a 14-5 lead over Continental at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers constructed a bold start that built an 18-5 gap on the Pirates heading into the locker room.
McComb had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Continental 31-23.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Pirates and the Panthers locked in a 42-42 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Continental and McComb locked in a 48-48 stalemate.
The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong second overtime-period kick, outpointing the Panthers 7-2 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Continental faced off against Holgate . For a full recap, click here. McComb took on Pandora-Gilboa on Feb. 10 at Pandora-Gilboa High School. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.