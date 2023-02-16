Mt. Victory Ridgemont was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as McComb prevailed 65-52 on Feb. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.