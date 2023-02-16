Mt. Victory Ridgemont was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as McComb prevailed 65-52 on Feb. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Mt. Victory Ridgemont was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as McComb prevailed 65-52 on Feb. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.
The Panthers opened an immense 32-16 gap over the Golden Gophers at the half.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Mt. Victory Ridgemont got within 43-29.
The Golden Gophers rallied with a 23-22 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.
The last time Mt Victory Ridgemont and McComb played in a 64-41 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
