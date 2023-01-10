Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Martins Ferry chalked up in tripping Belmont Union Local 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball on January 10.

Martins Ferry drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Belmont Union Local after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.