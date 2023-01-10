Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Martins Ferry chalked up in tripping Belmont Union Local 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball on January 10.
Martins Ferry drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Belmont Union Local after the first quarter.
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Martins Ferry chalked up in tripping Belmont Union Local 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball on January 10.
Martins Ferry drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Belmont Union Local after the first quarter.
The Purple Riders fought to a 33-23 intermission margin at the Jets' expense.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Belmont Union Local fought to within 43-40.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-10 final quarter, too.
Last season, Martins Ferry and Belmont Union Local faced off on January 27, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Martins Ferry faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Glen Dale John Marshall on January 3 at Belmont Union Local High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of North Central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage! For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.