Martins Ferry turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 49-36 win over Cadiz Harrison Central during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Martins Ferry drew first blood by forging a 9-3 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Martins Ferry jumped in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 31-27 going into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-9 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Martins Ferry squared off with January 4, 2022 at Martins Ferry High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Bellaire and Martins Ferry took on Toronto on December 29 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School. Click here for a recap.
