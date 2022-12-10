It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Magnolia Sandy Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-55 over Minerva in Ohio boys basketball on December 10.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

