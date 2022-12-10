It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Magnolia Sandy Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-55 over Minerva in Ohio boys basketball on December 10.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 29-11 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
Minerva came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Magnolia Sandy Valley 44-39.
It took a 24-11 rally, but the Cardinals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
