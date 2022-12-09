Magnolia Sandy Valley turned in a thorough domination of West Lafayette Ridgewood 61-38 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Magnolia Sandy Valley jumped in front of West Lafayette Ridgewood 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

