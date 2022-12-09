Magnolia Sandy Valley turned in a thorough domination of West Lafayette Ridgewood 61-38 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Magnolia Sandy Valley turned in a thorough domination of West Lafayette Ridgewood 61-38 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Magnolia Sandy Valley jumped in front of West Lafayette Ridgewood 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting charged in front for a 32-14 lead over the Generals at halftime.
Magnolia Sandy Valley struck to a 48-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-9 final quarter, too.
