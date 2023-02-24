Overtime was the right time for Cadiz Harrison Central as it stopped Lore City Buckeye Trail 63-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Lore City Buckeye Trail, as it began with a 12-5 edge over Cadiz Harrison Central through the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors took a 27-22 lead over the Huskies heading to the halftime locker room.
Lore City Buckeye Trail enjoyed a 41-35 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central to start the final quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Huskies and the Warriors locked in a 52-52 stalemate.
Cadiz Harrison Central got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-6 edge.
The last time Cadiz Harrison Central and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 68-33 game on Feb. 23, 2021. For results, click here.
