Overtime was the right time for Cadiz Harrison Central as it stopped Lore City Buckeye Trail 63-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Lore City Buckeye Trail, as it began with a 12-5 edge over Cadiz Harrison Central through the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.