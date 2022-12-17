Lexington logo

LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game.

Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.

