LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game.
Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.
Lex carved out a 17-14 first-quarter edge, then expanded the gap to 36-26 at halftime. The Monarchs closed to within 48-41 heading to the fourth period, but coach Scott Hamilton's club maintained the upper hand to the end.
Marysville stayed within range by canning nine treys, yet the Minutemen enjoyed an 11-2 advantage at the free-throw line.
Jason Moore paced the Monarchs with 22 points, while teammate Nick Weaver chipped in 17.
Lexington improved to 7-0 overall and will travel to Mansfield Senior on Friday night for a battle of Ohio Cardinal Conference unbeatens.
Marysville falls to 2-5 and hosts Fairbanks on Friday night.
