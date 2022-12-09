It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lancaster Fairfield Union wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-38 over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Lancaster Fairfield Union drew first blood by forging a 11-5 margin over Baltimore Liberty Union after the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 24-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.
Baltimore Liberty Union tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 31-23 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.