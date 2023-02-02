Lancaster Fairfield Union left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 54-33 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 2.
Lancaster Fairfield Union darted in front of Circleville Logan Elm 9-2 to begin the second quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Braves got within 18-12.
Lancaster Fairfield Union pulled to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Braves 19-15 in the last stanza.
The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 40-31 game on February 9, 2022. For results, click here.
