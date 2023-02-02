Lancaster Fairfield Union left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 54-33 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 2.

Lancaster Fairfield Union darted in front of Circleville Logan Elm 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.