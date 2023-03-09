Kettering Alter earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kettering Alter poked just enough holes in Dayton Dunbar's defense to garner a taut, 58-50 victory at Dayton Dunbar High on March 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Dayton Dunbar started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Kettering Alter at the end of the first quarter.A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.The third quarter gave Kettering Alter a 34-24 lead over Dayton Dunbar.The Wolverines closed the lead with a 26-24 margin in the final quarter.In recent action on March 5, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Taft on March 5 at Cincinnati Taft High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dayton Dunbar High School Kettering Archbishop Alter Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Ontario planning commission forwards Culver’s restaurant proposal to City Council One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Event Announcements Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 11 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11 SOARING with Help, Hope and Healing Mansfield Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $40.00 Mar 11 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $15-$39 See more / Submit an event