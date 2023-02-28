Just a bit better: Toledo St. John's Jesuit slips past Findlay Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Toledo St. John's Jesuit eventually plied victory away from Findlay 35-32 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.The start wasn't the problem for Findlay, as it began with a 3-2 edge over Toledo St. John's Jesuit through the end of the first quarter.The Titans' offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Trojans at halftime.Findlay trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 27-19.The Titans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-8 in the fourth quarter.Last season, Findlay and Toledo St. John's Jesuit squared off with Jan. 21, 2022 at Toledo St. John's Jesuit last season. Click here for a recap.In recent action on Feb. 17, Findlay faced off against Lima . Click here for a recap. Toledo St. John's Jesuit took on Tiffin Columbian on Feb. 24 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Findlay High School Toledo St. John's Jesuit Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Christianity Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event