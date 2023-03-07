Just a bit better: Russia slips past Troy Christian Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russia walked the high-wire before edging Troy Christian 41-33 on March 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.Russia opened with a 15-5 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.The Eagles battled back to make it 25-17 at the intermission.The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Troy Christian inched back to a 27-24 deficit.The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.In recent action on March 1, Troy Christian faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East . For results, click here. Russia took on Springfield Catholic Central on March 1 at Russia High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Troy Christian High School Russia High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Journalism Armed Forces Trending Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Martin "Marty" Moritz Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event