Haviland Wayne Trace outduels Swanton in competitive clash Mar 1, 2023

Swanton was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Haviland Wayne Trace prevailed 41-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 6-5 lead over Swanton.The Raiders registered a 21-9 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.Swanton fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-23.The Raiders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-6 points differential.In recent action on Feb. 24, Swanton faced off against Liberty Center . Click here for a recap. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Delta on Feb. 24 at Delta High School. For a full recap, click here.