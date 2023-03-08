Haviland Wayne Trace escapes close call with Canton Central Catholic Mar 8, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Haviland Wayne Trace nipped Canton Central Catholic 34-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.Haviland Wayne Trace drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Canton Central Catholic after the first quarter.The Crusaders came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Raiders.Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-20 lead over Canton Central Catholic.The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-9 final quarter, too.In recent action on March 3, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Creston Norwayne . Click here for a recap. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on March 4 at Toledo Emmanuel Christian School. For a full recap, click here.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canton Central Catholic High School Haviland Wayne Trace High School Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event