Haviland Wayne Trace delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Toledo Emmanuel Christian Mar 4, 2023

Haviland Wayne Trace derailed Toledo Emmanuel Christian's hopes after a 50-49 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 29-24 gap on the Raiders heading into the locker room.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian moved a modest margin over Haviland Wayne Trace as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Raiders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 15-10 in the last stanza for the victory.