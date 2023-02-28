Hamler Patrick Henry squeaks past Defiance Ayersville in tight tilt Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tight-knit tilt turned in Hamler Patrick Henry's direction just enough to squeeze past Defiance Ayersville 36-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 6-4 advantage over Defiance Ayersville through the first quarter.The Patriots fought to an 18-12 halftime margin at the Pilots' expense.Hamler Patrick Henry moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 36-27.Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Defiance Ayersville. For results, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Fayette . Click here for a recap. Defiance Ayersville took on Holgate on Feb. 22 at Defiance Ayersville. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hamler Patrick Henry High School Defiance Ayersville Ohio Basketball Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event