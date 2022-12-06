Hamilton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Colerain during a 64-30 blowout in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Hamilton a 17-6 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.
The Big Blue's shooting struck in front for a 36-14 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Hamilton breathed fire to a 54-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Big Blue added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.
