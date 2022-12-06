Hamilton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Colerain during a 64-30 blowout in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 17-6 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

