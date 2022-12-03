It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goshen wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-53 over Hillsboro for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 3.

Hillsboro authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over Goshen at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.