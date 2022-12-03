It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goshen wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-53 over Hillsboro for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 3.
Hillsboro authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over Goshen at the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 27-27 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Goshen jumped ahead of Hillsboro 45-41 as the fourth quarter started.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-12 final quarter, too.
