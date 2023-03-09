Extra action was required before Gates Mills Gilmour could retire Cleveland Glenville in a 64-56 OT victory on March 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on March 4, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland Glenville took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on March 4 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

