Gates Mills Gilmour survives for narrow win over Youngstown Ursuline Mar 4, 2023

Gates Mills Gilmour surfed the tension to ride to a 74-68 win over Youngstown Ursuline in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Streetsboro. Gates Mills Gilmour took on Struthers on Feb. 24 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.