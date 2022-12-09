Fremont Ross put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oregon Clay 66-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Fremont Ross a 15-6 lead over Oregon Clay.
The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at halftime over the Little Giants.
Fremont Ross broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-37 lead over Oregon Clay.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Little Giants, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-16 final quarter, too.
