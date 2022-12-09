Fremont Ross put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oregon Clay 66-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Fremont Ross a 15-6 lead over Oregon Clay.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.