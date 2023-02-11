Findlay Liberty-Benton charged Hamler Patrick Henry and collected a 47-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.
Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 11-10 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 23-16 advantage at half over the Patriots.
Findlay Liberty-Benton moved to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 12-9 advantage in the frame.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
